They discover that mammals can breathe through the anus

Intestinal respiration has been tested in cases of hypoxemia in mice, rats and pigs.

Japanese researchers describe the clinical potential of the Expiratory Ventilation Assist (EVA) method

A team of researchers from Tokyo University of Medicine and Dental and Nagoya University (Japan) has discovered that mammals are capable of absorb oxygen through the anus in emergency situations. The study, published in Cell, notes that intestinal ventilation – called the enteral ventilation method – allows oxygenation of the entire body by supplying oxygen to the intestine.

The controversial finding suggests that Expiratory Ventilation Assist (EVA) can be effective in cases of severe respiratory failure, hypoxemia, that could be applied to humans, including most severe Covid-19 patients requiring a lung or artificial ventilator for life support.

Tested on pigs, rats and mice

The scientists assumed that some aquatic organisms, such as the sea ​​cucumber or loach, have developed intestinal respiration mechanisms in hypoxic (low oxygen) environments. The aim was to show that mammals can also develop this form of respiration. For the experiment they selected pigs, rats and mice.

They employed two methods of Oxygen Expiratory Ventilation Assist: introducing gas or liquid, with a oxygen-rich enema. Both through the anus. But before starting they had to face an obstacle. In aquatic beings like the loach, the hindgut is made up of a very thin epithelial layer.

Well, the first option was rub the ascending colon of mammals mechanically to increase blood flow. Since this option is somewhat violent to apply to humans, the second was to use oxygenated perfluorodecalin in an enema, a safe compound.

The two resulted in a increased oxygenation in animals, thanks to which they survived the longest. In the second application a small amount of liquid was absorbed, which did not damage the intestinal flora.

Potential clinical application

The study authors point out that the EVA method “has the potential to be applied as a new method of respiratory management in clinical practice and may be able to alleviate respiratory failure without passing directly through the lungs. ”

They emphasize that to carry out the application to clinical practice, it is necessary develop the device used for the EVA method as a medical device, therefore, “in cooperation with companies, we will develop a method that can be operated in clinical practice.” Although they add that it is necessary to develop it and further verify its effectiveness and safety.

In the future, they hope that it will be used in various clinical situations, such as promoting the removal of lungs and artificial ventilators, and auxiliary use in order to alleviate the symptoms of respiratory failure. Furthermore, it is expected that is used in patients who are not indicated for conventional treatment and in patients with upper airway obstruction in the emergency field as a method of respiratory management in the acute phase.