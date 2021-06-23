They discover that gray hair can return to its natural color and the key to achieving it

The appearance of gray hair on the scalp is closely related to periods of high distress and stress, according to a study.

Those of us who paint our hair know it. Month after month, the roots come out to spoil the hair color. As the years progress, the problem is that hehair coloring begins to turn ashy. In some cases, even white. What most people do is run to dye their hair again. Science offers a less aggressive alternative for the scalp that, in addition, It has little to do with dyes and peroxide.

A root problem

Photo: .

The origin of gray hair is in cells in the head that produce specific colors, depending on the information contained at the genetic level. When they stop producing it, however, the hair turns gray and white. For this reason, according to Michael Eidelman, medical director of Chelsea Skin and Laser in New York, there are people who already present them in earlier stages than the average.

According to a study led by the expert, “On average, a 50% of the population will have half their hair gray by age 50”Says Eidelman. However, this effect is spontaneously reversible — at least temporarily. The problem, however, must be tackled from the root.

Recent University of Miami research highlights that, among different ethnicities and sexes, the trigger for gray hair always tends to be stress. Not only the hair color is affected. Rather, various body tissues and behavior patterns are altered during prolonged periods of distress and pressure.

In the gray hair there is a life story

Photo: .

The team of researchers in charge of the study realized that the state of the hair reveals a lot about fitness of the whole organism. If the hair is aging, the rest of the body is likely to do too. For this reason, the solution can be found in locating the points of greatest distress that people experience.

The study’s lead author, Ralf Paus, suggests that the possible treatment could be most effective when the first gray hair appears. The relationship between graying and psychological stress was essential to find an early solution. This is because many people lose their hair color when they have to coping with difficult situations in life.

For this reason, Paus emphasizes that in the hair much of people’s medical and biological history can be read. The most stressful moments in life can be identified by means of gray hair: It is quite clear that hair encodes part of your biological history in some way, ”he explains. “The hair grows outside the body and then crystallizes in this [estructura] hard and stable that save the memory of your past ”.

