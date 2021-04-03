They discover that colostrum can slow down osteoporosis, the “silent disease”

Colostrum is the milk produced in the earliest phase of lactation and can fight disease

“There are many days that I’m going to walk and tears fall, but I think I have to do it, if not, I end up being useless because of the pain. “This is Josefina’s testimony in which many other patients of osteoporosis can be seen identified. His is a chronic disease that, silent and progressive, it damages the bones until they fracture them. There are different medications for it, but researchers have found a natural substance that can help slow it down: colostrum.

The colostrum It is the milk produced in the earliest phase of lactation and contains powerful immune and growth factors, useful to fight osteoporosis without any side effects. This has been concluded by the universities of Porto (Portugal) and Thessaly (Greece) in a study In which the Spanish company Saluris and the Greek Biomechanical Solutions have participated.

The research has consisted of three phases that have included the use of bovine colostrum in rats and mice first and in people diagnosed with osteoporosis later. All with “satisfactory results” in the words of Carlos Reposo, professor of Pharmacology at the Complutense University and researcher of the Colosteo project, although he acknowledges: “At the moment, I am not able to replace drugs.”

Every three seconds, a fracture

It is not known exactly how many people suffer from it, a situation that the expert recognizes as “a great nebula.” It is such a widespread disease that, worldwide, an osteoporosis-related fracture occurs every three seconds, for a total of 9 million fractures per year. In our country, it is estimated that More than 50% of those over 70 suffer from it, as well as three million Spaniards total; Its fractures will cost 5.5 billion euros in 2030.

In addition, affects more women than men: one in three of them suffer a fracture caused by osteoporosis, while in them the statistic is reduced to one in five, all over 50 years of age.

This mainly affects the bones of the hips, at vertebrae and those of the dolls, and the symptoms usually involve pain and, in many cases, a reduction in height that can reach 15 centimeters due to vertebral crushing. “Maybe I’m walking and, without more or less, my groin, knees, back … Especially my spine, the piece that decants,” laments Josefina.

Who also suffers from it is Vicente Pastor, 77, and regrets the pain it causes him: “Today, for example, I have gone down a curb and have noticed as if everything had been broken, as if all the vertebrae were joining me. “Even this disease, which affects him especially in the hip, has made him undergo surgery:” When I have had the worst time it has been before the operation, it is as if it brushed bone to bone and it hurts a lot, then they cut and put the prosthesis on the bone. ”

Precisely, the people who suffer the most from osteoporosis are forced to medicate every day: “I take Palexia and Antalgin, and Ibuprofen and Paracetamol when it hurts,” explains Vicente.

Only 18% are diagnosed

Many cases pass unnoticed, camouflaged in a simple backache, tendonitis or a bad gesture. In fact, of the three million Spaniards who are estimated to suffer from it, only 18% are diagnosed, despite the risk that it may entail. Hip fractures can lead to complications such as thrombi and, therefore, lead to death: these have a mortality rate of 20%.

Although there are risk factors that cannot be prevented (such as gender, personal and family history of bills or suffering from other diseases that favor its appearance, such as Alzheimer’s), there are others that can be influenced to avoid osteoporosis. This is the case of excessive intake of alcohol or from tobacco, Carry one sedentary life or have a diet poor in calcium.