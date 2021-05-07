They discover that cats also love optical illusions that look like boxes

Cats surprise us more and more with their intelligence: they can search for things, open doors, navigate seemingly impossible obstacles, and even understand basic instructions.

Any cat lover is familiar with their quirks, such as the seemingly endless joy of throwing things off tables and an innate fondness for sitting indoors. The latter can be applied even if that space is just a two-dimensional outline of a square on the ground, as reported by Science Alert.

In a study conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic, researchers used cats’ urge to sit in closed, square spaces to study how their mind perceives a visual illusion. The optical illusion used was the Kanizsa square consisting of four shapes oriented so that it seems that they are forming the four corners of a square, which induces the viewer to perceive a square that does not really exist.

Such illusions occur when our brains adjust visual information to preconceptions, which are likely to fill in the missing information.

The cat owners recorded the responses

Cognitive ethologist Gabriella Smith of the City University of New York and her colleagues asked a group of people to place two different figures on the ground to see the reaction of their cats. The owners were asked to record the response of the felines under reasonably controlled conditions to avoid influencing the animals’ choices.

“The cats in this study stood or sat on Kanizsa’s spurs more frequently than in Kanizsa’s control, revealing their susceptibility to illusory contours and supporting our hypothesis that cats treat an illusory square as they do a real square, “the scientists said.

The researchers note that the study results were limited by the small final sample size, but their work builds on previous research that has found that lCats respond to visual illusions of contours.

Cats are most comfortable in squares

Understanding how animals perceive visual illusions could help us compare their vision in different species without requiring a language they do not possess.

Studies have shown that sitting on boxes can decrease stress in cats, so it would not be a great mistake to suggest that felines simply feel more comfortable when they are enclosed, for example in boxes.

“Their vision is designed for distance and speed. Up close, they are virtually blind 8 to 12 inches from their muzzle,” cat behaviorist Ingrid Johnson told Treehugger last year.

“I imagine they probably feel like they’re ‘on’ something … like they’re on a cardboard canned food tray. While shallow, still comforting, it offers parameters or at least the perception of the sides.”

Perhaps most importantly, the lessons of this new study that uses citizens pave the way for further research on the mysteries of the feline mind.

“Research on the cognition of cats is certainly lacking compared to domestic dogs, and although the reason for this is unclear, the use of citizen science as a precursor to laboratory research on the cognition of cats could help greatly closing this gap, “the team wrote.

This research was published in Applied Animal Behavior Science.