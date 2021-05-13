They discover that beautiful plants are studied more than important ones

Gentians are one of the examples of beautiful plants selected in the studies. (Photo by: Arterra / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

We all like pretty things. Even botanists. And that can become a problem, because as explained in a recent article, plant experts have a very strong bias: plants that are striking are studied more than those of ecological importance.

Or better explained: there is a bias in botanical research, and plants with larger flowers, with greater heights and with more striking colors are studied more often. Other plants, which go more unnoticed, are less studied. The problem is that the criterion is not ecological relevance, but appearance.

The authors of the article in which this bias is explained have analyzed scientific articles published in the last 45 years, from 1975 to 2020, that focused on species from a very specific region that they have used as a model: the southwest of the Alps.

With the data that they have taken from that article, have created a statistical model to check if there were any factors that caused some plants to be chosen and others to go unnoticed. And the results made the bias clear.

The physical appearance of the plant was the most important factor in determining whether a species was to be studied or not.. Among them, the color of the flowers was very significant: plants with blue flowers were much more studied than the others. White or red flowers are also of interest to botanists. Instead, If the flowers are green or brown, you can almost assume that no one will pay attention to them.

The thing is, this bias makes sense. Wow, that is an aesthetic bias, but it is also true that it makes life easier for researchers. This is much better understood with another very important factor: the height of the plants, especially if they are herbaceous.

If the plant is of a certain size, if it reaches a certain height above the ground, it is easier for researchers to study the plant. If the species is barely two or three centimeters tall, the person in charge of its study will have to spend a lot of time at ground level to be able to analyze the plant. It is more convenient to choose a large plant.

Something similar occurs with brightly colored flowers, which are easier to locate in the field, or those that are large.

But even if the bias can be understood, it does not stop being a problem. We would hope, or at least wish, that biodiversity studies focus on species important to ecosystems. That they all are, but perhaps some require more attention or play a more fundamental role, and if they are not pretty, that information may be lost.

