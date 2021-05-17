They discover that a simple and cheap surgical intervention prevents strokes in cardiac patients

A simple surgical intervention saves cardiac arrhythmia patients from strokes often fatal, according to a comprehensive international study led by McMaster University and published in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented Monday at the American College of Cardiology congress.

The researchers found that removal of the left atrial appendage – an unused finger-shaped tissue that can trap blood in the heart chamber and increase the risk of clots – reduces the risk of strokes in more than a third in patients with atrial fibrillation. Best of all, the reduction in clotting risk adds to any other benefits of blood-thinning medications that are commonly prescribed for patients with this disease.

“If a person has atrial fibrillation and undergoes heart surgery, the surgeon should remove the left atrial appendage, as it is a place where clots form. Our trial has shown this to be safe and effective for preventing strokes. Richard Whitlock, first author of the study-. This is going to have a positive impact on tens of thousands of patients around the world. ”

Whitlock is a scientist at the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI), a joint institute at McMaster University, in Canada, and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS); Professor of Surgery at McMaster, Holder of the Canadian Research Chair in Cardiovascular Surgical Trials, HHS Cardiac Surgeon, and is supported by a career award from the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The study’s lead co-investigator is Stuart connolly, which has also advanced this field by establishing the efficacy and safety of new anticoagulants. He is Professor Emeritus of Medicine at McMaster, Principal Scientist at PHRI, and Cardiologist at HHS.

In a randomized trial, 4,811 patients with atrial fibrillation were assigned to undergo or not undergo left atrial appendage occlusion during cardiac surgery. At 3.8 years, the risk of ischemic stroke or systemic embolism was significantly lower with occlusion. # ACC21 – NEJM (@NEJM) May 15, 2021

“The results of this study will change practice immediately because this procedure is simple, fast and safe for 15% of heart surgery patients who have atrial fibrillation. This will avoid a great burden of suffering due to strokes, “says Connolly.

Show

The study analyzed 4,811 people from 27 countries living with atrial fibrillation and take blood thinners. Consenting patients were randomly selected to undergo cardiopulmonary bypass surgery for additional left ear occlusion surgery; their results were compared with those of those who only took medication. All of them were given a follow-up for a mean of four years.

Whitlock notes that since the 1940s it was suspected that blood clots could form in the left atrial appendage in patients with atrial fibrillation, and that it made sense to cut off this useless structure if the heart was exposed for another surgery. This has now been shown to be true.

“In the past all we had was drugs. Now we can treat atrial fibrillation with both drugs and surgery.”

Atrial fibrillation is common in older people and is responsible for about 25% of ischemic strokes, which occur when blood clots block the arteries that supply parts of the brain. The mean age of the study patients was 71 years. “In the past, all we had was drugs. Now we can treat atrial fibrillation with both drugs and surgery to ensure a much better outcome,” says Whitlock.

The current study tested the procedure during heart surgery that is performed for other reasons, but that the procedure can also be performed using less invasive methods for patients who do not have heart surgery. And he adds that future studies examining that approach will be important.

Whitlock explains that the left atrial appendage is a remnant of a person’s heart formation as an embryo and has little function later on. “It’s about a inexpensive procedure that is safe, with no long-term adverse effects, and the impact is long-term, “he says.