They discover six new species of oilcans, the largest cantáridas in Europe

Researchers from the National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN-CSIC) and the Instituto de Estudios Ceutíes have studied the morphological and molecular diversity of the giant meloids of the genus Berberomeloe, known as oil cans or cantáridas for their production of cantharidin, a poison of pharmacological interest that has been used traditionally in the Iberian rural medicine. Thanks to this study, published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, it has been observed that the group is more diverse than previously thought, discovering six new species.

“The species of the genus Berberomeloe do not have wings, they parasitize solitary bees during their larval stage and are especially recognizable by their long and voluminous abdomen, including within the group the largest beetle species of the Mediterranean. In addition, they present a great diversity between species in terms of different morphological features “, he explains. Mario Garcia-Paris, MNCN researcher.

Mario Garcia-Paris

“How the morphological diversification of species has occurred is often overlooked or its geographical distribution, which causes problems in their identification. For this reason, in this work we analyze the morphological and molecular variability of this very diverse group, including samples from almost its entire area of ​​distribution, in the Iberian Peninsula and Morocco”, Points out Ernesto Recuero, also a researcher at the MNCN.

Integrating quantitative data of the morphological variation of some features such as the width of the abdomen or the head and the analysis of DNA samples From 191 individuals, the researchers obtained an evolutionary tree that clarified the classification of the group.

Specimen of B. tenebrosus in Sierra de Filabres (Almería) / Mario García-París

“The morphological analysis showed that, although most of the species do not present large quantitative differences in terms of the traits analyzed, some of their characteristics allow us to distinguish them with the naked eye. Combining this analysis with the molecular data has allowed us to better understand how speciation occurred within the genus and describe six new oil species of which five would be within the group of B. majalis, one of the coleoptera largest in Europe ”, highlights Alberto Sánchez-Vialas, MNCN researcher.

Alberto Sánchez-Vialas

“The scientific names given to these new species recall their ethnozoological interest and reflect various aspects of the culture of the areas where they live, such as the way of speaking and being Extremadura, the “castúo” (B. castuo), the uprising of the Communities in Castilla (B. comunero), the Neolithic rock figure of the Almeria Indalo (B. indalo), the inhabitants and culture de la Yebala in northern Morocco (B. yebli), the “payoya” breed of goats and the cheese obtained from their milk in Cadiz Y Malaga (B. payoyo), and the deep black coloration of the specimens from the summits of Sierra Nevada and Filabres (B. tenebrosus) ”, points out García-París.

“Knowing the taxonomy of the species is important not only for the correct identification of specimens but also to better understand how the species work. evolutionary processes that have originated them and to be able to correctly apply conservation measures. In this sense, the advances of this work are key given the degradation and alteration of many of the habitats of the cantáridas due to human activities such as urban expansion or intensive livestock ”he concludes Jose Luis Ruiz placeholder image from the Institute of Ceuti Studies.

Reference:

Alberto Sánchez-Vialas et al. “Patterns of morphological diversification in giant Berberomeloe blister beetles (Coleoptera: Meloidae) reveal an unexpected taxonomic diversity concordant with mtDNA phylogenetic structure. Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society

Fountain:

National Museum of Natural Sciences (CSIC)

Rights: Creative Commons.