They discover new evidence about the mysterious man from Denisova

03/26/2021 at 10:50 CET

According to researchers from the University of Adelaide, Denisovans encountered modern humans in the Asia-Oceania region around 50-60,000 years ago. They confirmed that there were no other mixtures with primitive humans on that occasion, in a find that could shed light on the mysterious Denisovans and the deeper origins of humanity.

Denisovans are a species or subspecies of the genus Homo, identified through DNA analysis of skeletal remains discovered in 2010. Unlike our other cousins, Neanderthals, who have an extensive fossil record in Europe, Denisovans are almost uniquely known by the DNA registry.

Evidence for the Denisovan man includes a finger bone and some other fragments found in a cave in Siberia and, more recently, a chunk of jaw found on the Tibetan plateau. But everything indicates that its vestiges could be much more significant and abundant.

Now, the new study shows that Denisovan DNA levels in contemporary populations confirm that a significant crossover with modern-day man occurred in the region between mainland Asia and Australia. According to a press release, the research confirms that Denisovans lived in the area of ​​Southeast Asia and that modern humans did not interbreed with other hominins in the region.

Surviving in the genes

The researchers examined the genomes of more than 400 modern humans, to have the necessary information in the search for possible encounters between primitive human populations and contemporary man, at the time of their arrival in the area of ​​Southeast Asia.

As the scientists highlighted in their study, published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, the studied area has one of the richest fossil records that can be found on the planet: it has data and materials that are at least 1.6 million years old. old, capable of shedding light on human evolution and its development over time.

But the most striking thing is that although the fossil remains of Denisovans have been found only thousands of kilometers away from South Asia and Oceania, in the aforementioned caves in Siberia and the Tibetan plateau, the DNA of the population of Southeast Asia has an undeniable Denisovan essence. What else could be discovered besides the confirmation of the cross between this mysterious species and modern man?

Dig up the past

For specialists, there could be fossils of Denisovan man waiting to be unearthed in the Southeast Asian region, or they have even risked that the discoveries may have already been made, but that the remains were wrongly cataloged due to ignorance about the Denisovans.

Is this possible? It must be taken into account that there are currently three species of ancient humans in that area that have been recognized by their fossil remains: Homo erectus, Homo floresiensis and Homo luzonensis. According to the dates of their disappearance, they have been able to coexist with Homo sapiens at the beginning of their arrival in the region, at the same time that the crossing with the Denisovan man would have occurred.

Consequently, it is likely that the lack of precise information on the characteristics of Denisovans has allowed their confusion with the remains of other species. There are very suggestive data, since for example a series of artifacts created 65,000 years ago that are attributed to contemporary humans were recently found in Australia, in the Madjebebe area.

Perhaps a new discovery is coming that could mark a major shift in our understanding of the human past?

Reference

Widespread Denisovan ancestry in Island Southeast Asia but no evidence of substantial super-archaic hominin admixture. Teixeira, JC, Jacobs, GS, Stringer, C. et al. Nature Ecology & Evolution (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41559-021-01408-0

Cover photo:

Homo erectus skull replica from Java. Credit: Trustees of Natural History Museum.

Video and podcast: edited by Pablo Javier Piacente based on elements and sources free of copyright.