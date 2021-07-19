They discover montage !, Come La Alegría with everything to win Today

They discover montage !, Come La Alegría with everything to beat Hoy | Instagram

They continue in their quest to win the Hoy Program !, Venga La Alegría is with everything; However, it ended up bothering viewers and Internet users expressed it on social networks by ensuring that there was a “montage”.

It was the followers of the controversial influencer Rey Grupero who showed that on the morning of Aztec TV They “orchestrated” a situation to create controversy, something that they said they do not need and that bothered them a lot.

They assure that Come the joy he made the montage in his quest to overcome the Hoy Program, but the situation only caused annoyance to those who realized that what happened in the morning was totally acted out.

The situation arose during the new reality show Venga La Alegría, “I want to sing”, where Rey Grupero had to appear to sing with Curvy Zelma. The situation became tense when they shared in the program that the ex of Cinthia Klitbo had not reached the forum and everything seemed to indicate that he would “stand his partner”.

Curvy Zelma’s presentation started without Rey Grupero, but everyone was surprised when the influencer arrived in the middle of the presentation to be part of it, during which his partner asked him singing why he had been late.

Who was not silent about the situation was Horacio Villalobos, who pointed to Rey Grupero of wanting to attract attention in any way and not exactly because of his talent, which is why he was late to reality.

However, viewers assure that even Villalobos’ reaction would be planned, because on his official Instagram account, Rey Grupero had shared that he was already on TV Azteca, this before it was his turn for his presentation in “I want to sing”. ; so it would be a total lie that he was late to VLA.