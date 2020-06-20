Their identification paves the way for future studies of unconventional galaxies that may harbor two supermassive black holes.

Nail very energetic light signals that are repeated approximately every two years They have been identified in eleven galaxies by a group of astronomers, and their identification paves the way for future studies of unconventional galaxies that may harbor two supermassive black holes.

The discovery, led by scientists from the Complutense University of Madrid and published by The Astrophysical Journal, has been made thanks to NASA’s Fermi-LAT gamma-ray space telescope.

Most galaxies thas a supermassive black hole inside and a percentage of them are in a state known as the active galactic nucleus, where they are swallowing all the material that surrounds them, so they emit jets of particles at speeds close to light to the outside of the galaxy .

“We have analyzed the light emitted by these jets, in particular the highest energy light known,” the gamma rays, explains in a statement the main author of the study Pablo Peñil, a PhD student in Astrophysics at Complutense.

The researchers identified a sample of eleven galaxies that have emissions that are repeated approximately every two years, nine of them unknown until now.

To do this, they analyzed the gamma-ray emissions of more than 2,000 galaxies with active core using nine years of data obtained by Fermi-LAT, and with tools developed by the team for automatic data analysis.

With the results of this work, new lines of research are opened and, as Alberto Domínguez, co-author of the work, points out, “we would like to understand what astrophysical phenomenon is causing this behavior newspaper ”, for which they will have to complement their observations from space and using telescopes on Earth.

Experts consider various possibilities to explain the origin of this phenomenonProbably “the most exciting” is the existence of two supermassive black holes, instead of one, inside these active galaxies.

Other explanations that they will analyze are, for example, that the jets of particles that characterize these galaxies have a precessive movement similar to a spinning top, bodies that can rotate on a point on which it places its center of gravity.

