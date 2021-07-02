They discover in the sea a mineral that before had only been seen in meteorites

Dead Sea, in Israel. (Photo: GIL COHEN-MAGEN via . via .)

A new mystery surrounds and puzzles the scientific community, due to a recent discovery. The strange find has a name: allabogdanite. It is an iron nickel phosphide mineral that has exclusively been identified in extraterrestrial meteorites, until now. The element has appeared for the first time in rocks located on Earth.

Allabogdanite was first observed in the 2000s in a small fragment of the Onello, an iron meteorite recovered from the Bolshou Dolguchan River in eastern Yakutia, Russia.

Scientists named the mineral allabogdanite in honor of the crystallologist Alla Bogdanova. Since that time, the element has been discovered in several metallic meteorites, the last time west of the Dead Sea, exactly in the Negev desert. The experts located it when they were conducting a study of the local rocks.

Extreme pressure and temperature conditions

The researchers have assured, according to the magazine American Mineralogist, that this time it is different from the rest of those they have found, since the latter is a terrestrial mineral. However, they emphasize that this rock requires “extreme conditions of pressure and temperature.”

When allabogdanite is at ambient pressure, it is relatively stable, but if it is heated to more than 800ºC, it “irreversibly” transforms into another mineral composed of the same elements.

Sergey Britvin, lead author of the paper and professor at the Department of Crystallography at the University of Saint Petersburg, has explained that terrestrial allabogdanite could form at pressures greater than 25 gigapascals. “These high pressures can be reached on Earth during catastrophic collisions, such as with large impacts …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.