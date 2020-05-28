The discovery could help provide insight into the covid-19 trend. (Free Press Photo: .)

In the laboratories of the Civil Hospitals of Brescia, one of the most severely affected areas in Italy by the coronavirus, a variant of the Sars-Cov2 coronavirus has been discovered that is “extremely less potent”.

The president of the Italian Society of Virology, Professor Armando Caruso, is at the forefront of the discovery in which other specialists participated and who explain that they hope this may be an “evolution” of the covid-19.

“While the viral strains that we are used to seeing in these months are true biological bombs capable of exterminating cells in two or three days, this variant needs at least six days, twice as long to start attacking,” explained Caruso.

“I hope that these more attenuated viral variants become the likely evolution of Covid-19,” he said.

Virus spread

The cases of contagion by coronavirus rose today in Italy to 584, compared to 397 the previous day, and there were also more deaths, 117 in the last 24 hours, to exceed 33 thousand deaths, after three days below one hundred.

Almost two thirds of the new cases corresponded to the northern region of Lombardy, the one most affected by the pandemic, and there, too, 58 of those who died on the last day were registered.

In total, Italy has already recorded 231,139 total cases of coronavirus and 33,072 deaths since the start of the health crisis on February 21.

The country progressively reduces the number of current positives, which is already 50,966, that is, 1,976 less in the last 24 hours.

The number of hospitalized and hospitalized patients also decreased, and the number of cured patients increased, 2,443 more than on Tuesday.

Italy is in the process of being out of control, which began on May 4, when it allowed the resumption of activities such as construction or manufacturing.

On May 18 it was the turn of the commercial activities, hotels and beaches, and on the 25th of the gyms and swimming pools.

On June 3, Italy will allow movements at the national level and will open its borders to the countries of the European Union (EU), with a plan that the Government is finalizing and must present in the coming days.

