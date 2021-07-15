They discover important differences between human and mouse brain cells

Although the mouse is a ubiquitous laboratory model in human neurological disease research, the results of mouse studies are not always applicable to humans.

In fact, more than 90% of drug candidates for neurological disorders that show promise in the preclinical phase end up failing when tested in humans, in part due to a lack of knowledge about the differences between astrocytes and other brain cells. two species.

Brain cells known as astrocytes are crucial for brain development and function, and they play an important role in neurological disorders that, however, is not fully understood. Injury or infection causes astrocytes to go from a resting state to a highly active state in which they can help repair the brain but can also increase damaging inflammation.

A team including, among others, Jiwen Li and Ye Zhang of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in the United States, compared astrocytes from humans and mice, and found that astrocytes from mice are more resistant to the oxidative stress, a damaging imbalance that is a mechanism involved in many neurological disorders. Lack of oxygen triggers molecular repair mechanisms in mouse astrocytes, but not in human astrocytes. In contrast, inflammation activates immune response genes in human but not mouse astrocytes.

A microscope image showing human astrocytes, star-shaped brain cells that play an important role in neurological disorders. (Photo: UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center / Nature Communications)

The results of the study, published in the academic journal Nature Communications, will be useful for the investigation of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, conditions whose underlying mechanisms include oxidative stress, lack of oxygen and excessive inflammation. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)