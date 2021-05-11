They discover how to trick cancer cells into responding better to treatments

By administering the drug nab-PTX, cancer cells could stop their malignant influence on the human body.

After years of pharmaceutical research, science increasingly finds better ways to fool cancer cells. In this way, according to doctors from the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), not only could the spread in the body, rather, the disease could even be prevented.

A new horizon in the study of cancer

Photo: Getty Images

A recent MGH study revealed a promising strategy to stop the influence and spread of cancer cells. Based on the intake of specialized drugs, it is possible to counteract the effect of tumors in the body, thus increasing the effectiveness of chemotherapy.

The research was published this week in Nature Nanotechnology, and it raises the possibility of overcoming the barrier imposed by certain medications with respect to albumin, the most abundant protein in the bloodstream. If they can be united, the scientists detail, the consequences can be remarkably positive for the sick patient.

The premise is the following: tumors feed on albumin to stay active and grow in the body. If they consume the albumin that has already been absorbed by the medicine adequate, they will no longer have a malignant spread to the interior of the body, since they won’t have the protein nutrients they need to thrive.

An end point for cancer cells?

Image: Getty Images

The research was so promising that the developed drug has already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Its about paclitaxel bound to albumin in nanoparticles (nab-PTX), which has been effective in treating late-stage lung and pancreatic cancers.

However, according to the lead author Miles Miller, Ph.D., Principal Investigator, MGH Center, not all patients respond positively to the drug:

“[…] not all patients respond to nab-PTX, and the effectiveness of its administration to tumors has been mixed, due to an incomplete understanding of how albumin affects the administration and actions of drugs ”, highlights the expert.

To test the reaction of nab-PTX to cancer tumors, it was previously tested in diseased mice. Using tissue cleaning technology, they found that cancer cells can absorb a significant amount of nab-PTX. In addition, the absorption of these drugs is signaled with the absorption of nutrients by cells.

In this way, Miller’s team concludes, you can easily fooled albumin cancer cells manipulating drug dosage so that malignant tumors are directly targeted and disease can be eradicated with promising results in various types of cancers.

