They discover how to get the brain to recover after an injury

Mar 30, 2021 at 1:25 PM CEST

Researchers at the Charité University Hospital in Berlin, in Germany, have identified a process that enables the brain to recover after injury. A protein that can be artificially manipulated creates scars to preserve damaged tissue, optimizing healing and reducing the negative impact of neurological trauma.

Astrocytes, the most common type of glial cells found in the central nervous system, play a key role in protecting surrounding tissues. They form scars that contain the damage and are even capable of ensuring the survival of certain cells, thus preserving the function of neural networks.

The new study, published in the journal Nature Communications, found that astrocytes need a specific protein, called Drebrin, to form scars and protect surrounding tissue. By controlling this protein it is possible to increase or reduce this protective function, which makes possible new therapeutic alternatives.

According to a press release, the neuroprotective mechanism identified by scientists can be used to actively control the damage that follows a neurological injury or disease, opening a new field of action to neutralize or reduce multiple pathologies related to these traumas.

Astrocytes and a central role

Our nervous system is known to lack the ability to regenerate lost cells or neurons and is therefore particularly vulnerable to injury. After trauma or brain infection, large numbers of cells must work together and in a particularly coordinated way to limit damage and enable recovery.

There is a defense mechanism known as “reactive astrogliosis”: through it, astrocytes contain inflammation and control tissue damage by forming scars, as mentioned previously. It also allows the neurons located in the area adjacent to the injury to be preserved. Now, what mechanism activates this process and how can it be managed?

Here precisely the discovery of the German scientists takes place. It is that they managed to demonstrate that the Drebrin protein is responsible for controlling astrogliosis. Using electron microscopy and high-resolution optical microscopy, they investigated cell changes in the brain, as well as real-time analysis using isolated astrocytes in cell culture.

Protective function

Through these animal studies they were able to determine that astrocytes need Drebrin to form scars and protect the surrounding tissue. When the production of this protein is “turned off”, the protective function decreases to the same extent and brain damage accelerates rapidly.

Instead of participating in defensive and protective reactions, astrocytes without the protein suffer a complete loss of their functions and abandon their cellular identity. In the absence of a protective scar, the lesions spread and cause the progressive death of more and more neurons. The specialists highlighted that even an injury that could be harmless in a normal context becomes deeply damaging in the absence of the protective mechanism.

In addition to promoting the development of new therapeutic alternatives by managing the production of the Drebrin protein, scientists also believe that this process could play an important role in degenerative brain disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Now, the team of researchers will seek to determine if the activation of the Drebrin protein suffers some kind of alteration in neurodegenerative diseases, thus reducing the protective function of astrocytes in these situations.

Reference

Drebrin controls scar formation and astrocyte reactivity upon traumatic brain injury by regulating membrane trafficking. Schiweck J et al. Nature Communications (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21662-x

Photo:

Astrocytes in cell culture, with the GFAP marker protein in blue, that increase the production of the Drebrin protein (magenta) in response to injury. The process reduces the impact of brain injuries or trauma. Credit: Kai Murk / Charité.