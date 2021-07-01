They discover how to block the mechanism to blame for Parkinson’s disease

The death of neurons specialized in the synthesis of dopamine, one of the main brain neurotransmitters, impairs the motor and cognitive abilities of people affected by Parkinson’s disease. In the loss of these neurons, the aggregation of alpha-synuclein is involved; Recent studies indicate that the oligomers, the initial aggregates of this protein, are the true pathogenic forms of alpha-synuclein and responsible for the spread of the disease in the brain.

Therefore, one of the most promising approaches to fight this disease consists of neutralizing these oligomers and thus slowing down their progression. But the fact that these aggregates do not present a defined structure and that their nature is transitory makes it extremely difficult to identify molecules that bind to them with sufficient power to explore their clinical application.

A scientific collaboration between researchers from the Institute of Biotechnology and Biomedicine (IBB) of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) and the Institute of Biocomputation and Physics of Complex Systems (BIFI) of the University of Zaragoza (UniZar) has now identified a peptide endogenous human that binds strongly and specifically to alpha-synuclein oligomers, preventing their aggregation and blocking their neurotoxicity, two processes closely linked to the neurodegenerative decline that occurs in Parkinson’s. The identification and study of the peptide, called LL-37, has been published in the academic journal Nature Communications, under the title “alpha-Helical peptidic scaffolds to target alpha-synuclein toxic species with nanomolar affinity.”

“LL-37 binds to toxic alpha-synuclein oligomers selectively and with a potency greater than that of any previously described peptide, equivalent to that of an antibody. It inhibits aggregation at very low concentrations and fully protects neuronal cells from damage, ”the researchers note.

Artistic recreation of brain cells. (Image: Amazings / NCYT)

“LL-37 is found naturally in our body, both in the brain and in the intestine, organs where the aggregation of alpha-synuclein takes place in Parkinson’s disease. This suggests that the activity of LL-37 may respond to a mechanism developed by the body itself to fight the disease naturally ”, they add.

Driven by this idea, the researchers now want to study how its expression could be regulated and if this strategy could become a safe therapy with the potential to influence the course of the disease. “There is the possibility that a therapy for Parkinson’s disease is already within us and we only have to activate it in the appropriate way,” says Salvador Ventura, IBB researcher and coordinator of the study.

The identification of LL-37 has been made within the framework of an investigation that has analyzed the structure and characteristics of pathogenic oligomers in order to be able to neutralize them specifically and with high affinity. The analyzes carried out have shown that helical peptides with one hydrophobic side and the other positively charged are ideal for exerting this activity. The tests have allowed the researchers to identify three molecules with antiplatelet activity: in addition to the human molecule, a second peptide present in bacteria and a third that they have artificially constructed.

In addition to representing a potential therapeutic pathway against Parkinson’s disease and other synucleinopathies, the molecules identified in the study are promising tools for their diagnosis, by discriminating between functional and toxic alpha-synuclein species.

“To date, there were no molecules capable of selectively and efficiently identifying toxic aggregates of alpha-synuclein; the peptides that we present in this sense are unique and, therefore, have great potential as diagnostic and prognostic tools ”, points out Nunilo Cremades, co-author of the study and researcher at BIFI-UniZar.

In the study, more than 25,000 human peptides have been computationally analyzed and single-molecule spectroscopy and protein engineering methods have been applied, as well as in vitro cell cultures using toxic oligomers.

Researchers from the IBB-UAB and from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the UAB Jaime Santos (first author of the study), Irantzu Pallarès and Salvador Ventura (coordinators of the study), members of the group “Folding of Proteins and Conformational Diseases “, and researchers Pablo Gracia (second author of the study) and Nunilo Cremades (another coordinator of the study), predoctoral researcher and principal investigator, respectively, of” Malfolding and Amyloid Aggregation of Proteins “of the NEUROMOL group of BIFI-Unizar. (Source: UAB)