They discover how the brain projects reality to us

07/09/2021 at 5:26 PM CEST

A study carried out at Johns Hopkins University has identified the brain region that fulfills the function of “projecting” reality: an area of ​​the visual cortex creates relationships at full speed between perceived elements and lived situations, shaping the image of the world that we see. serves as a reference.

For example, if we observe an airplane it immediately generates images of the sky, clouds or places us in an airport that we have previously visited, thus building a general scene corresponding to each situation. The research was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.

According to a press release, scientists used machine learning and brain imaging to identify and describe the “co-occurrence” phenomenon, through which the objects in our minds are automatically linked. The brain mechanism makes it possible to create a context for the environment.

Relationships that create the perception of reality

The ‘co-occurrence’ networks serve to provide a graphical visualization of potential relationships between objects, situations and concepts. In them, the limitations of time and space are eliminated: in this way, we can link aspects of the past with the present or project into the future from current information.

Although it is a concept of the language sciences that explains how the relationships between terms are articulated within a text unit, it applies directly to the cognitive field: it is known that linguistic and thought structures have very similar mechanisms and logics.

In the research, the specialists initially carried out a series of tests with a group of volunteers, to whom various objects and concepts were presented. The goal was quantify established relationships, to later analyze them using a machine learning algorithm.

Thanks to this information and its treatment, they were able to establish the characteristics and frequency of the «co-occurrence» networks, that is, the main relationships established by the participants and that allowed them to link, for example, a pen with a computer keyboard from the concept of writing or communication.

The role of the visual cortex

Once these relationships were identified, the second step was to try track them in brain activity, specifically by functional magnetic resonance imaging, or fMRI. It was then that they discovered that a sector of the visual cortex It was especially activated when establishing the relationships that build the reality that we perceive.

According to the researchers, the study shows why people have more trouble relating objects or elements out of context. It is that the sector identified in the brain functions as a Contextual associations ‘reserve’: If we think of the wheel of a vehicle, it almost immediately brings to mind the complete image of the car.

All possible associations and contextual relationships for a concept or situation appear to be “latent” in this part of the visual cortex, which is the brain area responsible for decoding perception and converting it into vision, among other functions. The specific subsector that could be identified is called parahippocampal cortex.

On the other hand, when the brain does not find an immediate association between two concepts because they are out of context, a different and slower process is set in motion. It is not the same to relate “sand” to “sea” than “sand” to “refrigerator.” In the second case, the brain must search illogical or irrational relationships to find some kind of meaning.

This discovery makes it clear that there is a double mechanism that builds the reality that we perceive: the brain captures information from the environment, but at the same time processes and decodes it from mechanisms that are influenced by previous situations, expectations, subjectivities and experiences. personal. This determines that each of us always sees something different, even if we are appreciating the same scene.

Photo: Gerd Altmann on Pixabay.