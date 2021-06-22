They discover how cells manage to survive high concentrations of salt

Cells have to constantly adapt to their environment in order to survive. A sudden spike in osmolyte levels in the middle, such as salt, causes cells to lose water and shrink. In a matter of seconds, they have to activate a mechanism that allows them to recover their initial volume of water so as not to die.

Finding out which genes are involved in promoting survival to osmotic stress has been the objective of the study led by the laboratories of Dr. Posas and Dr. De Nadal at the Institute for Biomedical Research (IRB Barcelona) and Dr. Valverde at the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) of Barcelona in collaboration with Dr. Moffat’s group from the University of Toronto in Canada. From a genetic screening of the entire genome, they determined that a gene called LRRC8A is the most important for a cell to survive osmotic shock.

This gene codes for a protein that forms channels in the membrane that leak chlorine ions out of the cell. “Using a human epithelial cell model, in addition to other human and mouse cell types, we have been able to show that this channel opens shortly after exposing cells to a high concentration of sodium chloride salt (NaCl),” explains the Dra. De Nadal, head of the Cell Signaling Laboratory at IRB Barcelona, ​​together with Dr. Francesc Posas. The molecular mechanism that causes this rapid opening has also been identified by the study authors. The chlorine channel is phosphorylated, that is, a phosphate group is added to a specific amino acid in its sequence, causing the channel to be activated.

“Our project has been complex and it has taken years to see the light,” explains Dr. Miguel Ángel Valverde, who leads the UPF Molecular Physiology laboratory, “we have also managed to demonstrate how fundamental it is for this channel to be activated and remove chlorine to start the volume recovery process so that the cells can survive over time ”, he adds.

Using a violet stain that stains only living cells, the researchers have been able to see that when they block the activity of this chlorine channel with a specific compound, cells die approximately 50% more.

Fluorescence microscopy image showing changes in chlorine concentrations in two cells over time using a color pseudoscale. (Images: Universitat Pompeu Fabra / Institute for Research in Biomedicine / The Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology / University of Toronto)

Several classical scientific works on cell volume regulation had already described in the 90s the process by which cells regulate their volume in order to survive. Volume recovery effector proteins under salt stress were known to require low intracellular concentrations of chlorine to be activated, but it was unknown how this could be possible under such adverse conditions. With this discovery, the authors of the new study have answered a question that many researchers had been asking for years: how does the chlorine come out to start this whole process? In the words of the study’s co-lead author, Dr. Selma Serra (UPF): “Now we have the answer to this question. It is the LRRC8A channel that manages to lower the chlorine levels in the cell. Until now we knew very well the role of this channel to adapt the cell to media with very low salt concentrations. The great challenge has been to discover how the same chlorine channel could be at the forefront of the opposite mechanism. At the beginning of the research, it was beyond all scientific reason that a channel that serves to deflate the cells could also inflate them ”.

Using electrophysiology and fluorescence microscopy techniques in living cells to detect intracellular chloride levels, researchers have demonstrated the involvement of the activity of the chlorine channel LRRC8A in response to high salinity stimuli.

Studying this process at the molecular level has been a great challenge for the researchers in this work. One reason is that investigating cells in vivo while undergoing osmotic shock and shrinking is very difficult.

Another important factor is the fact that, under these stress conditions, the mechanism for activating the chlorine channel is very different from that so far described in the literature. The first co-author of the study, Predrag Stojakovic, explains: “It was a great surprise to discover that the signaling pathways in response to stress, the MAP kinases, proteins that we studied in the laboratory years ago, are directly responsible for the activation of this channel. ”. MAP kinases are a group of signaling proteins that add phosphate groups to other proteins and activate or deactivate them. Using molecular techniques, the authors have searched the entire channel protein for the target sequence of these kinase proteins. “We have been able to identify the specific residue of the chlorine channel that will cause it to activate under the control of the MAP kinase pathway in response to stress,” stresses PhD student Stojakovic.

“With this new piece of research we open new possibilities in the study of the adaptation and survival of cells under saline stress. Certain organs of the body such as the kidneys are often exposed to environments with high concentrations of salt that can threaten their survival. Knowing the molecules that control survival in these conditions could be very useful to understand certain pathologies in which the recovery of volume in response to salts is involved ”, explains Dr. Posas.

On the other hand, discovering the involvement of this channel in these cellular regulation processes is important in many pathologies in which proteins that are controlled by LRRC8A participate. And this is relevant in situations such as certain types of arterial hypertension or cerebral ischemia.

The study is titled “LRRC8A-containing chloride channel is crucial for cell volume recovery and survival under hypertonic conditions.” And it has been published in the academic journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America). (Source: IRB Barcelona)