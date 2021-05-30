They discover arsenal hidden inside a sofa on the border with Mexico



Border crossing between the US and Mexico.

Photo: David McNew / Getty Images

Immigration authorities seized several assault weapons, chargers and telescopic sights hidden in futon type sofas on the Mexican border, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported this Sunday.

Agents from CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) discovered the shipment during an examination of the U.S. exit lanes at the Del Río International Port of Entry, which links Del Río, Texas, to Ciudad Acuña ( Mexico).

Securing our borders: #CBP officers recently seized a cache of eight semi-automatic weapons, eight magazines and two scopes while conducting outbound inspection operations at Del Rio Port of Entry. Read more here: https://t.co/IKQlUAJaki pic.twitter.com/4CGrg2UT7z – CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) May 30, 2021

These are eight semi-automatic weapons, eight magazines and two telescopic sights, CBP said in a statement.

“This interception is just one example of the work they do to protect our communities on both sides of the border.”said Del Rio’s port of entry director Liliana Flores.

The seizure occurred on May 25 when officers assigned to exit operations selected a truck that was traveling to Mexico and sent it for inspection.

The vehicle and trailer it was pulling were referred for a non-intrusive imaging examination and upon physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer the weapons and chargers were discovered inside the futon couches.

The weapons, chargers and riflescopes were seized and the case was handed over to special agents of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for further investigation.

Most of the illegal weapons that arrive in Mexico come from the United States, the largest manufacturer and the largest market in the world, which also has very lax regulations when it comes to purchase and possession.

Through the more than 3,000 kilometers of border with the United States comes the 70% of Mexico’s weaponsAccording to data from the Government of that country, which handles data from a study by the Ministry of Defense that ensures that between 2.5 and 3 million weapons have entered its territory in the last 10 years.