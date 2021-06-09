They discover a way to destroy the “bunker” that surrounds pancreatic cancer

The pancreatic cancer it is a highly lethal disease, with only one in ten patients surviving for more than five years. This is because it is notoriously difficult to treat due to dense scar tissue surrounding tumors; the scar tissue acts like a bunker and does not allow substances from chemotherapy. This scar tissue is produced by auxiliary cells, specifically fibroblasts, which cancer cells improperly recruit to help them proliferate and spread. Current treatment strategies do not contemplate intervening in these helper cells.

A team that includes Phoebe Phillips and George Sharbeen, both from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia, has found a way to starve pancreatic cancer cells and “inactivate” helper cells that prevent anticancer treatments from working effectively. The work in this line of research has lasted a decade, but now the phase of clinical trials in humans is very close.

The study authors have verified the validity of their strategy, which consists of changing the behavior of the helper cells by intervening on a specific protein called SLC7A11. Deactivating this protein causes the cessation of the “collaborative” activity of fibroblasts and reduces the scar tissue that they produce around the cancerous tumor.

In the experiments it was found that the deactivation of SLC7A11 in mice with pancreatic tumors markedly decreased the robustness of scar tissue, caused the death of pancreatic cancer cells and reduced the spread of these tumor cells throughout the body.

Photo of a section of a human pancreatic tumor showing SLC7A11 in the helper cells (yellow). (Image: UNSW Sydney)

SLC7A11 had already been studied in pancreatic cancer cells, but this is the first research to show that the protein also plays a critical role in non-tumor helper cells.

In other words, Phillips, Sharbeen and their colleagues have identified a new therapeutic target on which to act pharmacologically to attack tumor cells and at the same time stop collaborating cells from helping tumor cells. With this strategy, standard chemotherapy will no longer be held back by the bunker and will be able to attack the tumor directly.

In the academic journal Cancer Research, the research team has published, under the title “Cancer-associated fibroblasts in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma determine response to SLC7A11 inhibition”, the latest results obtained in this line of research. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)