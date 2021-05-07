They discover a strange animal that regenerates even if they cut it into three pieces

Researchers from Tel Aviv University have discovered a species of sea squirt, a creature from the Red Sea, able to regenerate all your organs, even if it is cut into three pieces.

“It is an amazing discovery, since it is an animal that belongs to the Chordata phylum, animals with a dorsal cord, that also includes us humans“explains Professor Noa Shenkar, from the Tel Aviv University School of Zoology, who led the research.

“The ability to regenerate organs is common in the animal kingdom, and even among chordates you can find organ-regenerating animals, such as the gecko, that can grow a new tail. But not entire body systems. Here we find a chordate that can it regenerates all its organs even if it is separated into three parts, and each of them knows exactly how to restore the functioning of all its missing body systems in a short period of time. “

There are hundreds of species of sea squirts and they are found in all the oceans and seas of the world. Anyone who has opened their eyes underwater has unknowingly seen sea squirts, as they often they camouflage themselves as lumps in the rocks and therefore they are difficult to discern. The animal object of this new study is a sea squirt of the species Polycarpa mytiligera, very common in the coral reefs of the Gulf of Eilat. The study is published in ‘Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology’.

“By all accounts, the sea squirt is a simple organism, with two openings in its body: an entrance and an exit,” says Tal Gordon, whose doctoral thesis included this new research. “Inside the body there is a central organ that resembles a pasta strainer. The sea squirt sucks water through the entry point of the body, the strainer filters the food particles that remain in the body and clean water comes out of the point output. Among invertebrates, it is considered that they are the closest to humans from an evolutionary point of view “.

Sea squirts are famous for their regenerative ability, but so far these abilities have been primarily identified in asexual reproduction. Never before has such a high regenerative capacity been detected in a chordate animal that reproduces only by sexual reproduction.

Previous studies have shown that this species is capable of regenerating its digestive system and its entry and exit points within a few days. But they wanted to see if he is capable of renew all your body systems. The researchers took some individual sea squirts from Eilat and dissected them into two parts, which were able to replace the extracted sections without any problem.

In a later experiment, they dissected several dozen sea squirts into three fragments, leaving one part of the body without a nerve center, heart, and part of the digestive system. And contrary to expectations, not only did each part survive the dissection on its own, all organs regenerated in each of the three sections. Instead of one sea squirt, there were now three. This is very amazing. Never before has such regenerative capacity been discovered among a solitary species that reproduces sexually, anywhere in the world. “