They discover a strange animal that regenerates even if it breaks into pieces

An incredible discovery. A team of scientists from Tel Aviv University has found a species of sea squirt, a marine animal that lives in the Red Sea, which has the ability to regenerate all its organs and regain its original form, even if it is cut into three pieces, as if we were talking about the tail of a salamander.

“It is an amazing discovery, since it is an animal that belongs to the Chordata phylum – animals with a dorsal cord – which also includes humans”, explains Noa Shenkar, leader of the study published in the journal Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology.

“The ability to regenerate organs is common in the animal kingdom, and even among chordates you can find organ-regenerating animals, such as the gecko, which can grow a new tail. But not entire body systems. Here we find a chord that pIt can regenerate all its organs even if it is separated into three parts, and each one knows exactly how to restore function to all of their missing body systems in a short period of time. “

There are hundreds of different species of sea squirts, which subsist in the planet’s seas and oceans, and are so abundant that anyone who has peaked on the seafloor under shallow water waves has probably seen them before, as these creatures they camouflage themselves like lumps of rock, blending into its natural environment. But this species of sea squirt, specifically, the Polycarpa mytiligera, it is common on coral reefs in the Eilat region.

It is a simple organism with two openings in its body: one for entry and one for exit. “Inside its body there is a central organ that resembles a pasta strainer. The sea squirt sucks water through the entry point of the body, the strainer filters the food particles that remain in the body and the clean water comes out through the starting point, “the authors explain.

It is curious but, among the invertebrates, These creatures are considered the closest to humans from an evolutionary point of view.