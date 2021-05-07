They discover a small dinosaur with night vision

The small dinosaur about the size of a chicken (just 0.6 meters long) and looking like a bird, vHe lived in the Mongolian desert more than 65 million years ago and had a truly extraordinary night vision, reveals a new study on his remains.

Shuvuuia, the dinosaur in question, was a theropod, a group of dinosaurs characterized by hollow bones and three-toed limbs, which also includes the famous and far from small, Tyrannosaurus rex.

Researchers have determined that the dinosaur had proportionally larger pupils than any other dinosaur ever studied or even modern birds. And that of the 10,000 species of birds that currently inhabit our planet, only a few have qualities that allow them to actively hunt in dark conditions. Now, thanks to this discovery made by scientists at the Institute for Evolutionary Studies at Wits University in Johannesburg, we know that this 65-million-year-old mini-dinosaur, from which birds descended, was able to do just that: hunt under the dark cloak of night.

The international team of scientists used CT scans and detailed measurements to gather information on the relative size of the eyes and inner ears of casi 100 species of living birds and extinct dinosaurs. To assess vision, observed the scleral ring, a series of bones that surround the pupil, of each species. Like a camera lens, the larger the pupil can be opened, the more light can enter, allowing for better vision at night.

It turned out that his hearing and night vision were extraordinary. The extremely large lagena of this species – the organ that processes incoming sound information – is nearly identical in relative size to today’s Barn Owl, suggesting that Shuvuuia may have hunted in complete darkness.