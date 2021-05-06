They discover a relationship between androgenic alopecia and coronavirus

It appears that there is a relationship between androgenic alopecia and coronavirus. It is the conclusion of one of the studies that have been presented today at the Spring Symposium of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology.

In it, its authors show how men with this type of baldness are more prone to enter the ICU after contracting COVID-19. It has only been done with 65 patients, so it would be interesting to carry out a more extensive investigation. However, the results are strong enough to make a wake-up call on this issue. At the end of the day, as much as it may seem like an old acquaintance, the coronavirus is still new to us and, since information is power, the more things we know about it, the better.

The genetics of androgenic alopecia

It all started after the authors of this study observed among those admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 a large proportion of men with androgenic alopecia.

These scientists observed that there were many men with androgenic alopecia admitted to the ICU for coronavirus

This baldness occurs in people with certain mutations in the gene androgen receptor, which affect the body’s sensitivity to the action of these hormones, among which the best known is testosterone.

These scientists already knew that there is a protein involved in coronavirus infection, called TMPRSS2, which is regulated by an androgen response element. This means that a mutation in the gene that codes for the receptor for these hormones could also affect the severity of the disease, in addition to generating the androgenic alopecia.

To see if their suspicions were true, they focused on analyzing a fragment of the gene. But why that piece and not another?

The importance of CAG repetition

DNA is made up of a kind of building block, called nucleotides, which are distinguished from each other, among other factors, by containing one of four different nitrogenous bases: adenine, guanine, cytosine, or thymine. These are represented by their initials, AGCT. Therefore, when we see a DNA sequence it is made up of combinations of these four letters.

They plan to use their findings to obtain predictive markers of COVID-19 severity.

Genes are small pieces of that DNA, which have the instructions for the synthesis of specific proteins. Going back to the gene that codes for the androgen receptor, it is known that it contains something known as polyglutamine repeat region, or CAG repeat. It is also known that just this portion is related to the androgen sensitivity which causes androgenic alopecia.

For this reason, what these scientists did was to study if there is a relationship between the length of this region of the gene and the predisposition to suffer Severe COVID-19. So it was; Since, of the 65 alopecic patients admitted for coronavirus, those with a length of less than 22 nucleotides in that region were significantly less likely to be admitted to the ICU than those with more.

Although it would be important to analyze more cases, with this information the study authors believe that the length of the CAG repeats could be used as predictive marker of severity of coronavirus infection in men with androgenic alopecia.

In addition, they consider that it is one more proof of how androgens influence the predisposition to the disease. Let us not forget that, although women predominate in factors such as the development of persistent COVID, deaths and ICU admissions are more common in men. Now we understand a little better what the cause is.

Related