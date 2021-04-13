They discover a pterosaur similar to the Porgs of Star Wars

A team of scientists has discovered in the Tiaojishan Formation in Hebei province in China, a new genus and species of a rare family of pterosaurs known as anurognathidae. The creature was warm-blooded and covered in hair-like filaments called pycnofibers.

Named Sinomacrops bondei, The tiny flying reptile is the third species of anurognathid that has been described from Jurassic-age rocks found in China. This newly described pterosaur looks cuter than you might expect, which is why many have found it resembling the Porgs from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

According to the examination of paleontologists, the creature would have had round eyes and a short, stubby chin. They existed during the Mesozoic Era, from 228 to 66 million years ago. Unlike modern reptiles, anurognathids are believed to be warm-blooded. This is the first anurognathid found with its entire skull exposed in lateral view. Although the skeleton was badly crushed, there were soft tissue patches and the researchers were also able to obtain information about the shape of the jaw, which helped put it on the evolutionary tree.