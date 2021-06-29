They discover a new type of supernova

Located at a distance of about 31 million light years distant from Earth, in the galaxy NGC2146, a new type of supernova is found that a team of scientists have identified. Initially, this third class of supernova had been theorized 40 years ago but, Until now, its existence had not been confirmed.

We still don’t know everything about the stars

Now astronomers from 25 institutions have worked together to provide the necessary evidence for one of those events. It’s more, one of the most famous supernovae of all time belongs precisely to this new category: the Crab Nebula.

How is it possible that a 1000-year-old supernova was so bright that our ancestors could see it in the sky for up to 23 days?

This is a mystery that has never been solved by science, until now.

The experts believed that it could be an electron capture supernova, that would arise from massive supersyntotic giant branch (SAGB) star explosions, for which there is little evidence. Fortunately, we have been able to close this circle. That’s how it is.