They discover a new type of plesiosaur that lived 67 million years ago

“They are frequent in the Maastrichtian of the southern hemisphere, with occurrences in Argentine Patagonia, central and southern Chile, New Zealand and Antarctica. The growing body of evidence currently shows that among the southern elasmosaurid plesiosaurs, at least one monophyletic lineage (Aristonectinae) reached a provincial diversity with endemic forms in Antarctica, New Zealand and southern South America during the Upper Cretaceous ”, clarify the experts.

The nearly adult partial postcranial skeleton of Wunyelfia maulensis it was recovered from the upper Maastrichtian levels of the Quiriquina Formation in central Chile.

“The skeleton studied was recovered from exposed strata in the town of Mariscadero, south of Pelluhue, 320 km southwest of Santiago,” the researchers comment. “The sample was found 20 cm above a second partial postcranial skeleton of an indeterminate elasmosaurid.”

“Its small, almost adult size differs from the larger contemporaneous forms previously described in South America, particularly Aristonectes parvidens and Aristonectes quiriquinensis, with estimated lengths of more than 10 meters,” they noted.

Aristonectins appear to have exploited a unique trophic niche not recorded among other plesiosaurs.

“The presence of Aristonectes and Wunyelfia during the late Maastrichtian of central Chile can be correlated with a highly productive ecosystem capable of supporting taxonomic diversity within this distinctive ecomorphotype,” the scientists said. “More studies on this new taxon and other early aristonectins will be key to understanding the origin and the evolution of this unique clade of elasmosaurids. “

As a curiosity, in Chile fossils are property of the state and any excavation must have the proper authorization. In this case, the bone material was excavated in the early 1990s by amateurs and without proper techniques for fossil extraction, so much information has been lost along the way.