They discover a new type of cosmic explosion 10 times more powerful than a supernova: the hypernova

Destructive, energetic and very massive: this is the new hypernova detected in our galaxy.

Ten times more energetic than a supernova. A cataclysm previously unknown to science. Some astronomers claim that, if the theory is proven, this could be an obvious explanation for the origin of the Milky Way. The star SMSS J200322.54-114203.3 went hypernova: an event that leads to the destruction of collapsed stars that, makes 13 billion years, gave rise to this star overflowing with unusual elements.

A destructive explosion

It is known as a ‘hypernova’ to a type of supernova that is born when very massive stars collapse when they die. Usually greater than 25 solar masses, the nucleus turns directly into a black hole after exploding. In this way, it emits plasma in cosmic quantities, at speeds close to that of light.

In the form of very powerful jets and gamma rays, they erupt from within. The phenomenon has rarely been observed. However, it is the case of the star SMSS J200322.54-114203.3, located southeast of the Aquila constellation. It borders the constellation Capricorn and Sagittarius, and it caught the attention of astronomers who observed it because this phenomenon occurs once every 200 million years.

Although they have been known about them since the late 1990s, this is the first time that “one has been detected that combines fast rotation and strong magnetism“. ASTRO 3D Director Lisa Kewyley said this discovery reveals a new avenue for formation of very heavy elements in the Universe.

Although there are good candidates for this to happen, only a few supermassive stars they manage to reach the degree of hypernovae. In addition to SMSS J200322.54-114203.3, the star Eta Carinae managed to reach that level. It was discovered in 2010, and so far, there was no record of a similar case in our galaxy. These types of phenomena are capable of leading to several black holes in tens of thousands of years to come.

