They discover a new species of Dumbo octopus

A unique species

“On zoology, species descriptions are conventionally based on invasive morphological techniques, often resulting in damage to specimens and thus only a partial understanding of their structural complexity. Here we present a combination of totally non-invasive and minimally invasive methods that allow taxonomic descriptions of large zoological specimens in a more complete way.“explain the authors in their study published in the journal BMC Biology.

These animals descend to about 7,000 meters under water. The shape of the shell, the position of the fin and the length of the arm of this octopus identify it as being of the genus Grimpoteuthis. They are often given the name Dumbo because of their similarity to the classic Disney cuddly elephant character of the same name, thanks to two large head flippers that you can see in the image above.