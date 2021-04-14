They discover a new species of cuckoo wasp

“We had two cuckoo wasps with microscopic differences in appearance and very small differences in DNA,” explained Frode Ødegaard, researcher at the Department of Natural History at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and co-author of the work published in the journal Insect Systematics and Diversity.

The new species, scientifically named Chrysis parabrevitarsis, lives in the dunes of the Lista peninsula in the municipality of Farsund, Agder county, Norway.

“Even with today’s advanced methods, it is not possible to use live animals for studies like this, but collecting individual samples, fortunately, has no impact on the population. Insects have enormous reproductive potential“, clarifies Ødegaard.