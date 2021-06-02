They discover a new species of chocolate frog

Australian Green Tree Frog It stands out for its color, its posture and the fact that it seems that they are always smiling. Now, a team of researchers from the University of Queensland (Australia) has discovered a relative of this species whose appearance has earned it the name of “chocolate frog”, due to its tone similar to cocoa.

“What’s a bit surprising about this discovery is that Australia’s well-known and common green tree frog has a long-ignored relative that lives in the lowland rainforests of New Guinea,” said Paul Oliver, leader of the job. “That’s why we called the new frog Litoria mira because the word Mira means surprised or strange in Latin.”

According to experts, it is proof of the ancient links between Australia and New Guinea, which were connected by land between two million and five million years ago. The Australian Green Tree Frog found in North Queensland and its chocolate-colored cousin they evolved in parallel after the two land masses separated.