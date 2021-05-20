They discover a new species of bird in Spain

The Asturian ornithologist Daniel Lopez Velasco has discoveredor a type of small owl, an alpine owl or little owl, that lives in the Alps and other areas of Europe such as the Nordic countries such as Finland, Sweden or Norway.

Since the discovery of the Boreal Owl in 1987 in the Pyrenees area, no other unknown bird species had been identified, hence its discoverer has been more than excited to have found a bird never seen in Spain, with several specimens “that may be breeding,” said the expert at the premiere of Paxarinos Tv, the program dedicated to the world of birds. that is emitted through The Voice of Asturias.