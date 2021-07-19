They discover a new mechanism in the formation of sensory neurons

A research group from Institute of Biomedicine of Valencia (IBV), of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), has published in the journal PLOS Biology a study that describes how a type of neuron sensory that receives information from the environment, checking for the first time that the process is different from other similar neurons.

The work has been carried out on a simple animal model, the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans, which could help to better understand the development of neuronal diversity in the human brain, as well as understanding the mechanisms underlying the genetic component of some neurodevelopmental diseases.

The study is led by the CSIC researcher at the IBV Nuria Flames who, together with his team, has analyzed the genetic regulation mechanisms of 118 types of neurons of C. elegans, specifically a type of serotonergic neuron called ADF, which receives information from the environment, like some of our sensory neurons.

ADF is a sensory neuron, which receives information from the environment, just like other sensory neurons, but it cannot be said that they are directly equivalent

Nuria Flames

The IBV research team has identified a transcription factor, called LAG-1 (RBPJ in humans) that acts as regulator of the expression of the genes necessary for the ADF neuron to fulfill its functions in C. elegans.

“LAG-1 is the mediator of a fundamental signaling pathway in neuronal development, the Notch pathway, which is evolutionarily highly conserved. Surprisingly, our results show that, in the case of C. elegans, LAG-1 acts independently of the Notch pathway to establish the neuronal type ADF ”, explains Flames.

The main function of the signaling pathway or Notch pathway is to control cell fates by amplifying and consolidating differences between adjacent cells. According to the author, there is no direct equivalence between ADF and a human neuron.

“ADF is a sensory neuron, which receives information from the environment, just like other sensory neurons, but it cannot be said that they are directly equivalent,” says the researcher. However, C. elegans is used as a simple model to understand how neuronal diversity is generated.

Unexpected discovery

“It was an unexpected discovery, since there are very few studies with descriptions of activities of LAG-1 and RBPJ independent of the Notch pathway in any organism”, reveals the expert. His research group at IBV has studied other serotonergic neurons of C. elegans (called NSM and HSN), knowing how they are generated.

The scientific community was unaware of the mechanisms that regulate the terminal differentiation of this type of ADF neuron.

However, the mechanisms that regulate the terminal differentiation of this type of ADF neuron, this being the first time that an activating role of LAG-1 independent of the Notch pathway has been observed in C. elegans.

This study shows that the LAG-1 factor acts as a neuronal identity selector in C. elegans, a function that is required throughout the life of the animal and regardless of the environment. “In order to perform these functions so different from those normally fulfilled in the Notch pathway during embryonic development, LAG-1 has acquired the strategy of becoming independent of the need for Notch to work,” summarizes the researcher.

Reference:

Look at Maicas et al. “The transcription factor LAG-1 / CSL plays a Notch-independent role in controlling terminal differentiation, fate maintenance, and plasticity of serotonergic chemosensory neurons.” PLoS Biology, DOI: https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3001334

