They discover a new highly poisonous species of pumpkin toad

The pumpkin toads are named for their impressive orange coloration, although its resemblance to pumpkins ends here, because they are quite small. While it is true that all poison frogs are similar and exhibit few genetic variations, it is curious that we are still announcing the discovery of unique species that have gone unnoticed by science.

The new species of pumpkin toad was discovered in the southern Mantiqueira mountain range in São Paulo, Brazil. It belongs to the genus Brachycephalus, a group that has experienced some taxonomic difficulties due to the fact that its members are morphologically and genetically quite difficult to differentiate.

The team collected 276 pumpkin toad samples that they took to their lab for analysis, including DNA testing. Here the new species appeared.

Be careful with its tender and colorful appearance, as it is a highly poisonous species. It has been baptized as Brachycephalus rotenbergae, It is less than 2 centimeters long (adult males are 1.35 to 1.6 cm long and females are 1.6 to 1.8 cm long) but it has enough venom, transmitted by glands in its skin, to make a human being sick. Among its most striking features, its bony plates and back are also found to glow fluorescent green hues under ultraviolet light. For what reason? Researchers don’t know …