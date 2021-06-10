They discover a new brain mechanism that regulates anxiety

A study describes for the first time the involvement of the OTX2 homeoprotein in the regulation of nervous behavior in adult mice.

The work is the work of an international team led by the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) in Spain and the Collège de France in Paris, France. The study has been published in the academic journal Molecular Psychiatry, under the title “Non-cell-autonomous OTX2 transcription factor regulates anxiety-related behavior in the mouse”.

Research has uncovered a new way to delve into the ins and outs of anxiety disorders.

The results demonstrate that the OTX2 protein, produced in the brain region of the choroid plexuses, is preferentially internalized in a population of neurons of the prefrontal cortex and regulates the behavior of mice.

The study thus opens the door to new approaches to better understand the phenomenon of anxiety and how it is regulated in adult individuals through hitherto unknown ways.

“However, to correctly understand this phenomenon, further studies are necessary to help us characterize it in a more precise way,” underlines Dr. Javier Gilabert Juan, professor of Histology and Neurosciences at the UAM, who co-directed the work together with the Dra. Clementine Vicent from the Collège de France.

The results were achieved through studies in OTX2 mutant mice, which were subjected to different behavioral tests in order to determine their response to the environment. Along with these behavioral trials, the researchers conducted histological and genetic studies in different areas of the brain.

“We finally managed to reverse the behavior of the mutant mice using the overexpression in the choroid plexuses of OTX2 through a modified adenovirus”, explains Dr. Gilabert Juan, who leads a research group at UAM focused on associated neuronal plasticity to psychiatric disorders.

OTX2 in green internalizing in the PV neurons (red) of the prefrontal cortex that are surrounded by perineuronal networks (pink). (Images: UAM)

Until now, the involvement of the OTX2 protein in the regulation of learning processes during development was known. Furthermore, recent studies had demonstrated the role of this protein during postnatal development in modulating altered behaviors in the adult.

However, to date the implication of this protein in the appearance of anxiety-like behavior in adult mice has not been known.

“This discovery, although it represents an important step in the understanding of brain regulation of higher capacities, must also be evaluated in mammals with more complex brains before we can infer implications in humans”, emphasizes Gilabert Juan.

Anxiety disorders are currently one of the most prevalent diseases in the world population. Before the COVID pandemic, the Spanish population affected by anxiety was around 4% (1.9 million) according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Currently mental health has been much more affected by the events we have been experiencing for more than a year, so this number of affected could be greatly increased in the coming years. These data indicate the urgent need to better understand this type of disease in order to develop effective treatments against its symptoms ”, concludes Dr. Gilabert Juan.

Javier Gilabert Juan did his doctoral studies at the University of Valencia. Later, he worked at the Center for Biomedical Research in Mental Health Network (CIBERSAM) of the Carlos III Health Institute, and has carried out postdoctoral research for 5 years in Paris. In 2016 he received the “Young Talent in Science of the Valencian Community” award from Bankia and the Levante-EMV newspaper. (Source: UAM)