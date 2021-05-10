They discover a network of fake reviewers on Amazon

Far from advertising campaigns, more and more users are focus their purchasing decisions on analysis and valuations of specialized media and other users, having taken on a fundamental role in electronic stores such as Amazon, Ebay or AliExpress. But as we have seen with the “review bombing” of some games, which undeservedly discredited the average ratings, we can also find the opposite case, and fake paid reviewer networks.

In fact, the latter has been the center of the latest scandal discovered by Safety Detectives, having leaked a database with more than 200,000 Amazon users dedicated exclusively to posting false positive reviews to improve the reputation of some products, with more than 13 million messages and emails that show the contact between those involved.

Thanks to these messages, it has been discovered a true organization and black market of valuations: Suppliers published the products they wanted to promote or improve with these positive reviews, after which these users made a series of mass purchases of these products in order to make a certified valuation for Amazon.

Thus, after receiving the product, waiting a few days and publishing these reviews, all these users contacted the seller to send them evidence of the publication of their review along with a PayPal account, receiving a part of the refund of the purchase money without the need to return the product or open any type of complaint or return process on the platform.

Some practices that, as detailed by Amazon in its policies, are totally prohibited, being in fact one of the main objectives to be eradicated, as the company itself has shared with us:

«We want Amazon customers to buy with confidence knowing that the reviews they read are authentic and relevant. We have clear policies for both the people who write the product reviews and our business partners; These policies prohibit the alteration of the functions of our community. We take action against those who violate our policies that may involve the suspension or deletion of their accounts or the initiation of legal action.

Our goal is to make sure customers see authentic and relevant reviews so they can make better-informed purchasing decisions. To do this, we use machine learning tools and we have a team of researchers who they analyze more than 10 million reviews weekly to stop those that do not meet our requirements before they are published.

What’s more, we monitor all existing reviews looking for signs of inappropriate behavior and we take action quickly if we find a problem. We also work proactively with the different social networks to report those actors who are generating misleading reviews outside our store.

We encourage customers who are concerned about the authenticity of reviews they may see on a product to use the “Report Abuse” feature available in each of these reviews so that we can investigate and take appropriate action.

We are tireless in our efforts to protect the integrity of customer reviews, and we’ll continue to innovate to make sure customers can trust that every review on Amazon is authentic and relevant. “

For its part, Amazon could impose a series of sanctions on the culprits, starting with removal of reviews, the cancellation of the accounts of the false reviewers, the elimination of the products and stores of the brands involved, and even the revocation of the privileges and rights of sale thereof. Additionally, Amazon may also retain all proceeds from pending transactions, where the products have been sold but the vendor has not yet collected the proceeds.

Although Amazon reserves the right to publicly disclose the name of the suppliers involved, the names of some of the brands involved have already transcended, such as Mpow, Aukey, Tomtop or Tacklife, whose presence has already been completely erased within the web store. . However, the true scale of this incident is not yet known.

Some really strict measures that are undoubtedly focused on regaining the trust of its users prior to the imminent celebration of the next Prime Day.