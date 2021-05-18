They discover a mechanism that allows lizards to breathe underwater

Investigation Development

The scientists analyzed six different species of semi-aquatic anole lizards, and concluded that all possessed the rebreathing trait (even though some species were very distantly related). Furthermore, although rebreathing has been studied in some arthropods such as water beetles, lizards were not expected to have this trait due to physiological differences between vertebrates and arthropods.

On the other hand, according to the authors, this trait could have developed because the skin of anole lizards is hydrophobic (that is, it repels water). A characteristic that probably developed in anoles because it protects them from rain and parasites. Thus, underwater, air bubbles adhere to the skin and, as a result, developed the ability to use these bubbles to breathe.

However, as the study’s lead authors point out, more research is still required to accurately understand how the process works. For now, the researchers suggest forming in which this rebreathing might work.

The simplest theory is that the air bubble works like a scuba tank, providing the lizard with a supply of air in addition to air in the lungs. This is what various aquatic arthropods do to extend the time they can remain submerged.

However, another more complex theory suggests that the rebreathing process could facilitate the use of air found in the nasal passages, the mouth and windpipe of a lizard that it would not otherwise use to breathe.