They discover a link between the formation of extracellular vesicles and the regulation of mitochondria

Extracellular vesicles are small structures surrounded by a membrane that allow proximity and distance intercellular communication within the body.

Thanks to their presence in body biofluids (blood, urine, sweat, milk, etc.), and to their variable composition influenced by the state of the producer cell, extracellular vesicles can serve as non-invasive biomarkers for the diagnosis and personalized monitoring of different diseases, including cancer.

The group led by Dr. María Yáñez-Mó, attached to the Department of Molecular Biology at the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) in Spain, studies tetraspanin proteins, which are very abundant in these vesicles and are commonly used as markers for them.

Now this group has shown that tetraspanins are not mere markers for extracellular vesicles, but also regulate their composition.

“Using different approaches to block the function of tetraspanins in melanoma cells, we were able to demonstrate that the vesicle formation pathway is closely linked to the quality control of mitochondria, thus affecting cell metabolism and growth,” the study authors detail .

The research results show in animal models how different treatments that block the function of CD9 tetraspanin reduce the growth of melanoma tumors.

Artistic recreation of human cells. (Image: Amazings / NCYT)

The work has been carried out in collaboration with Dr. Héctor Peinado of the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) and the biotechnology company IMG Pharma Biotech, both entities in Spain.

The results of the study have been published in the academic journal Journal of Extracellular Vesicles, with the title “CD9 inhibition reveals a functional connection of extracellular vesicle secretion with mitophagy in melanoma cells”.

The work of the group “Membrane microdomains in extracellular vesicles, cell adhesion and migration” has been financed with public aid from the State Plan and the UAM, and by private institutions such as the Ramón Areces Foundation and the BBVA Foundation. (Source: UAM)