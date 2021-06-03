They discover a huge dog-bear that lived in Madrid 9 million years ago

A team of researchers from the National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN-CSIC), the Catalan Institute of Palacies Miquel Crossfonte (ICP), the University of Alcalá (UAH), the University of Zaragoza and the University Institute of Research in Environmental Sciences of Aragon (IUCA), have discovered the remains of a predator weighing more than 200 kilos, as if it were a brown bear, but with sharp teeth like a leopard’s. The remains of this new species of dog-bear – parts of the skull and teeth of several specimens – have been discovered in the Cerro de los Batallones, in the south of the community of Madrid (Spain).

Never before has a specimen like this been seen which, according to expert analysis, belongs to the family of amphithoids (popularly known as bear-dogs) and would have lived in this area of ​​Madrid 9 million years ago during the Miocene.