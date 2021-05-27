They discover a gene that causes hereditary deafness in puppies

Investigation Development

The scientists identified the variant in the LOXHD1 gene, which plays a fundamental role in the function of cilia (cellular structures that can move and allow the movement of various fluids and particles) of cochlear sensory cells. And while the exact mechanism that causes deafness is still unknown, researchers have been able to conclude that variants of the same gene cause hereditary hearing loss in both humans and mice.

According to Docent researcher Marjo Hytonen, this hearing impairment (caused by the LOXHD1 gene defect) is a recessively inherited trait. This means that, to develop the disorder, the dog must have two copies of the defective gene (one from the father and one from the mother).

In addition, the team analyzed the prevalence of the genetic variant in a data set of about 800,000 dogs, this being the largest study to date. In addition, during the screening they were able to identify nine dogs that had inherited the genetic defect (and that were also deaf).