They discover a cyan blue food coloring of natural origin

The color blue is relatively rare to see in nature and even more so in edible products. Therefore, it is found in food is due to the use of artificial colors. But now it has been found a natural blue pigment.

As reported by Gizmodo, an international team of scientists has discovered this pigment in red cabbage that according to these experts, can be definitive in the food industry.

Until now, FD&C Blue No. 1 dye is used for cyan and FD&C Blue No. 2 indigotine for indigo. Today’s few natural options, such as dyes produced from spirulina, huito and gardenia, they do not achieve a very attractive shade of cyan.

Therefore, find a natural cyan “still a challenge for the entire industry and the subject of various research programs around the world, “say the scientists in their work, published in Science Advances.

Now, experts have found the answer in red cabbage. The extracts derived from this vegetable tend to occur in reds and purples. In addition, it produces a pigment, blue anthocyanin, which produces the desired results, but scientists have only been able to extract the molecule in small quantities.

What they did was turn other red cabbage anthocyanin molecules into a blue compound. “We use these tools to search the universe for the enzyme that interests us,” he said. Justin Siegel, one of the authors.

The experts created blue ice cream, blue frosting, and sugar-coated lentils and found that the “stability of this novel colorant in these product applications is also excellent, with no noticeable color decay over a 30-day period when stored under ambient conditions.”