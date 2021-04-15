They discover a common pattern in a specific protein in the thrombi caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine

A protein called platelet factor 4 or FP4 is the one that may have originated the thrombi developed by 16 persons on Germany, Austria Y Norway, after being vaccinated with the serum of AstraZeneca, according to two studies published in the American journal The New England Journal of Medicine.

The first of them analyzes the case of eleven vaccinated patients in Germany and Austria who had developed thrombosis after being inoculated with the British serum; nine were women, with a mean age of 36 years (range, 22 to 49).

Between 5 and 16 days after being vaccinated, patients had one or more thrombotic events, with the exception of 1 patient, who had a fatal intracranial hemorrhage.

Of patients with one or more thrombotic episodes, 9 had cerebral venous thrombosis, 3 had venous thrombosis splanchnic (in the liver), 3 pulmonary embolism and 4 other kinds of thrombosis; of all of them, 6 died and 5 patients had disseminated intravascular coagulation.

Although the thromboses affected different organs, all the patients had antibodies against FP4 protein and platelet deficiency in the blood.

The study, funded by the German Research Foundation, concludes that vaccination with AstraZeneca serum “may lead to the rare development of immune thrombosis mediated by platelet activating antibodies against FP4.”

The second study analyzes the situation of the five patients of Norway: four women and one man between the ages of 32 and 54 who were healthcare workers and who developed symptoms between the seventh and tenth day after receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

All patients developed thrombi in unusual places; one had severe thrombocytopenia, and four had a major brain hemorrhage (three died).

As in the previous study, all of them hadhigh levels of antibodies against FP4 protein platelets, a vaccine-induced reaction.

However, the study – from the University of Oslo – points out that since the five cases were registered among more than 130,000 vaccinated people, it is a rare reaction.

Both studies analyze the reactions of the AstraZeneca vaccine, so it is not known at the moment if in the case of Janssen, the thrombi caused by the Johnson & Johnson serum have the same origin.