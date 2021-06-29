They discover a boyfriend being unfaithful to his wife in the middle of a wedding

What would seem to be the best day of their lives for a couple originally from Campeche, Mexico, turned into a terrible nightmare after one of the spouses was discovered committing tremendous infidelity in the middle of the wedding banquet.

According to the information published by the Por Esto! Site, after having celebrated the religious wedding, the bride and groom and guests moved to a party room to enjoy a great celebration.

But in the middle of the party, a tremendous pitched battle was armed after a relative of the bride discovered the groom and another girl, who apparently was her lover, in an extremely compromising act.

According to the aforementioned media, the person who discovered them began to physically attack the unfaithful, so immediately relatives of the couple intervened in the lawsuit to stop him.

The discussion continued and she moved to the parking lot of the party room and apparently, hurt by what happened, the bride would have damaged her now husband’s car in revenge for his betrayal.

📹 #Video | They caught them red-handed 😳 Groom ‘cheats’ on his partner in full wedding celebration in #Campeche 😱 The whole story here: https://t.co/TC2SCt42cN pic.twitter.com/8248L5IapF – For this! Online (@PorEstoOnline) June 28, 2021

The owner of the party hall, seeing what was happening in his premises, decided to call the local police for help. Upon arriving at the site, several police officers still found the couple and their relatives engulfed in their hair.

So the newlyweds were put on a patrol and transferred to the Campeche State Attorney General’s Office for the demarcation of responsibilities for the damage caused to both the vehicle and the room where the wedding party was held.

