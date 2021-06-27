They did not believe that superman was their uncle, Henry Cavill gets to clarify it | INSTAGRAM

A little boy originally from UK he bragged to his seven years that his uncle was Superman, a story somewhat difficult to believe and that made his classmates not believe him even his teacher could not believe it so no one took him seriously besides that they ended up getting angry with him for his great assistance in this regard.

However, one day he had the opportunity to change things, Thomas was determined that he had to clarify all this so he ended up inviting his uncle, who came to surprise everyone in his school by assuring that what he said was true.

So the boy had to find some details of his family in a school activity His friends did not applaud what he said, assuring him that he was Superman’s nephew, so everything took a rather unexpected turn and the children turned against him.

You may also be interested: They fight to be He-Man, Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth in the crosshairs

When the teacher called his parents in order to ask them and they could do something so that the child would stop saying the assumptions lies that’s when things changed for him.

The teacher thought that she was following the game of her son, so annoyances from both parts of the whole child’s family also arose as letters to be able to demonstrate the truth.

Tomas’s mother called the famous uncle who was his brother-in-law and came to school the next day to prove that he was telling the truth.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

At the time that Bill is located, he arrived at school, the children and teachers could not believe what the little one was seeing if he was telling the truth, he was Superman’s nephew, literally of the actor who plays him who arrived dressed as a superhero.

This story happened in 2013, however, it was only very recently that Henry cabildo the opportunity to tell them in an interview for an American television program.

There is no doubt that it would be a great surprise to see the famous Hollywood actor arrive at your school and much more if it goes within his character, can you imagine that happening to you?