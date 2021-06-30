They dictated preventive detention to YosStop and set a new hearing date – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Yoseline Hoffman, known on the internet asYosStop will continue his process in preventive detention, since due to the seriousness of the crime for which you are being investigated, you will not be able to take your process outside. Your next hearing is already scheduled, and will be held this Monday, July 5 at 10:00 AM, and for the moment the influencer will continue in the Santa Martha Acatitla Rehabilitation Center until it is decided if she is linked to the process for the complaint of child pornography.

At the hearing that took place this Wednesday, the defense asked the judge to duplicate the constitutional term to define Hoffman’s legal situation.

Journalist Carlos Jiménez was one of the first reporters to share the news through his Twitter: “Yosstop is arrested for child pornography. Agents of @PFDI_FGJCDMX carried out an operation tonight and apprehended youtuber Yosseline Hoffman. The @FiscaliaCDMX had an arrest warrant against him. A judge ordered her imprisoned for child pornography“

Photo: Mexico City Attorney General’s Office

It was during the month of March when the young Ainara Suárez made a complaint on her social networks to later proceed legally against Yosseline, for allegedly store and share a video from three years ago where, at a party, the young woman was humiliated by other young people by inserting a bottle into her vagina.

The case generated a great controversy among Internet users and, the youtuber defended herself arguing that the alleged victim “was seeking to advertise himself at his ribs”, And part of the evidence is that The woman detained today published said video, and mentioned that on her social networks that she repeatedly received it and played it, having it stored on digital platforms.

During the same month that the complaint was filed, Ainara various feminist groups made the accusation known, and they also released the names of the alleged perpetrators identified as Patricio A., Axel A., Julián G., Carlos R. and Nicolás B.

Source: Infobae