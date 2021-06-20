They dictate informal preventive detention to Diego ‘H’

MEXICO CITY.

A control judge imposed informal preventive detention on Diego “H” for his probable participation in the crime of femicide, in an attempted degree, to the detriment of Fernanda Cuadra and Fernanda Olivares.

During the hearing on the completion of the arrest warrant, the judge described the execution of the injunction as legal, so the agent of the Public Ministry, attached to the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor’s Office in Iztacalco, made an accusation.

However, Diego’s defense requested the duplicity of the constitutional term, so it will be until next Thursday when his legal situation is defined.

According to the video of a security camera, the defendant ran over the two women on June 13 in the streets of the Viaducto Piedad neighborhood, Iztacalco mayor’s office.

One of them was dragged for several meters and, although some young people tried to reach the aggressor, he fled.

Diego is in the Oriente Prison where he was taken on Friday night after he voluntarily turned himself in to the authorities.