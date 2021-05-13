They develop the first infantile exoskeleton that will help children with cerebral palsy walk

This is how ATLAS 2030 will work: the first exoskeleton that will allow children with cerebral palsy to increase their motor skills and muscle strength.

For children born with cerebral palsy, the possibilities of motor independence are really reduced. Since their muscles do not have enough strength to accompany the movement of the bones, they depend on exogenous devices to be able to move. The development of a new exoskeleton came to change this possibility.

First steps towards regaining motor skills

The exoskeleton was named ATLAS 2030. It is a Spanish robotic development designed to help children who suffer from muscle and spinal atrophy and cerebral palsy to be able to walk. After being approved by the Agency for Medicines and Health Products, its commercial distribution in hospitals around the world will be a reality.

This pediatric technology received the CE mark: a kind of passport that gives the guarantee of operation provided by the European Union. In this way, you can move from testing laboratories to clinical trials and eventually to rehabilitation centers.

In principle, the exoskeleton will help children who have suffered muscular affectations decanted from cerebral palsy. It was developed by a researcher at the Center for Automation and Robotics (CAR) Elena Garcia Armada, co-founder of the Marsi Bionics company.

10 responsive robotic joints

Photo: Getty Images

The success of ATLAS 2030 is that it has 10 robotic joints, which interpret the movement intention of the patient in rehabilitation. In addition, it manages to do it in a non-invasive way, and responds to the steps that the person using it wants to take.

In the same way, this development allows working passively, generating a special brand pattern for each person. Thus, according to the experts in charge of the design, muscle therapy is given in a comprehensive and playful way, so that the child and their families feel more motivated with the progress.

Through clinical trials, ATLAS 2030 demonstrated the ability to delay complications associated with spinal muscular atrophy, as well as cerebral palsy. After years of research, the product it will eventually be marketable worldwide.

