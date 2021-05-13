They develop software that converts thoughts into text

Therefore, only with your brain activity, the patient was able to produce 90 characters, or 15 words per minute; in essence, the average writing rate of people the participant’s age when using a smartphone, according to Krishna Shenoy, a researcher at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute of Stanford University, in the journal Nature that includes the study.

“The big surprise is that even years and years after spinal cord injury, where he has not been able to use his hands or fingers, we can still hear that electrical activity. He’s still very active, “Shenoy clarifies.

This innovation could be of great help for those people who are completely paralyzed in the face of soon being able to access a new method of communication. Previous brain-machine interfaces were limited to a maximum of about 40 characters per minute, while the new handwriting decoding BCI can reach a writing speed of 90 characters per minute. with an accuracy of 94%. This performance rivals that of healthy peers texting on their smartphones, as we’ve seen.

Simple operation

The participant had to imagine that he was writing sentences as if his hand was not paralyzed by imagining that he was holding and pressing a pen on a sheet of paper. The machine learning algorithm known as a neural network translated the specific brain activity associated with this movement into text in real time, tracing the path of this imaginary pen.

Drawbacks

Brain surgery is explicitly invasive. In addition, the machine learning system is not universal and has to adapt to the cognitive nuances of each user, which requires a “very computer-intensive” process. Although we are far from seeing it in the day-to-day life of any user, the potential of a system like this it could one day transform the way we write forever.