They develop radioactive diamond battery that can function for 28,000 years

As far as the operation of the battery is concerned, the charge collected by its different cells is collected, stored and distributed instantaneously by a supercapacitor.

And, in addition to what has been mentioned so far, it seems that one of its main advantages is that these cells can be built to adapt them to any shape, or even standard shapes, including AA, AAA, 2170, 18650 or any other type of size. personalized.

Interestingly, before the arrival of the coronavirus, the company was about to launch a commercial prototype. However, they hope to launch a lower-powered commercial version in less than two years. While, by the way, the high-power version would have been scheduled for five years from now.