They develop more efficient and economical 3D mini-brains

04/13/2021 at 2:35 PM CEST

Researchers at the MIT Picower Institute for Learning and Memory and the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras have succeeded in cultivating small amounts of self-organizing brain tissue, known as organoids or mini-brains, in a tiny 3D-printed system that allows observation while structures grow and develop.

According to a press release, the new approach uses 3-D printing to create a reusable and easily adjustable platform that costs only about 4.2 euros per unit manufactured, while other current developments are expensive. The research was published in the journal Biomicrofluidics.

Current technology for real-time observation of growing mini-brains involves the use of culture dishes, compatible with specific microscopes. This approach increases the investment required to dispose of these structures, and also does not allow the flow or introduction of a nutrient medium to the growing tissue. All these conditions are improved by the new technology, which gains in economy and efficiency.

The new design includes specific sections for growing mini-brains and microfluidic channels that provide a nutrient medium as well as a warm-up that supports tissue growth. A type of biocompatible resin used in the field of dental surgery was used in the 3D printed device. At the same time, new technologies were used that optimize the imaging of mini-brains as they develop.

Better conditions for research

The printed chip was exposed to ultraviolet light and then sterilized before the live cells were placed on the framework. The small piece of brain tissue developed a cavity or ventricle, surrounded by a self-organizing structure that resembles a growing neocortex. This class of designs have wide applications in research in the fields of neuroscience and medicine.

The scientists noted that the percentage of cells in the organoid nucleus that died during the development period was lower in the 3D-printed device than in normal culture conditions. The researchers believe that its cellular design protects the tiny growing brain, greatly increasing its efficiency.

According to Mriganka Sur, one of the authors of the study, “this new model allows cultivating long-term brain organoids and observing their dynamics during normal and abnormal development,” she indicated. By being able to grow and maintain these mini-brains efficiently for extended periods of time, neuroscientists can study brain conditions and create organoids with healthy genetic backgrounds or that are destined to develop different pathologies.

Unlimited applications

A small sample of the wide field of applications that this new technology could have is its use to obtain live images of organoids that model Rett Syndrome. These mini-brains could help find new therapeutic strategies against this devastating neurodevelopmental disorder, which is currently considered the leading genetic cause of autism in girls.

Finally, the specialists highlighted that the design costs are significantly lower compared to traditional organoid culture devices based on Petri dishes. In addition, the chip used can be washed with distilled water, dried and subsequently sterilized. This means that it is completely reusable and can be used for further research.

Reference

A low-cost 3D printed microfluidic bioreactor and imaging chamber for live-organoid imaging. Ikram Khan, Anil Prabhakar, Chloe Delepine, Hayley Tsang, Vincent Pham and Mriganka Sur. Biomicrofluidics (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1063/5.0041027

Photo:

The diagram shows the different components of the device in which the mini-brains develop. Credit: Ikram Khan.